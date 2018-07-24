UPDATE 1-Online broker IG sees lower FY 2019 revenue on regulatory woes

(Adds CEO quote, analyst estimate, trading revenue)

July 24 (Reuters) - IG Group expects a fall in revenue in the next financial year, hurt by regulatory changes in Britain and the European Union, and a return to growth after 2019, the British online financial trading company said on Tuesday.

The online stockbroker’s pretax profit rose more than 31 percent in the year ended May, beating analysts’ estimates, while its net trading revenue rose 16 percent to 569 million pounds ($744.3 million).

The company’s muted forecast comes as global regulators crack down on the fast-growing spread-betting industry to address concerns that high-risk speculative products are being offered to retail investors, leading to losses.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in March it would ban ‘binary’ options sales to retail clients and restrict the sales of Contract for Differences (CFDs) to protect investors from significant losses.

“As ESMA’s product intervention measures are focused on the CFD industry, they risk creating an unlevel playing field by giving an advantage to other forms of leveraged trading products which are offered to retail clients,” Chief Executive Peter Hetherington said in a statement on Tuesday.

IG Group, which was founded in 1974 as the world’s first spread-betting firm, said pretax profit rose to 280.8 million pounds in the year ended May, from 213.7 million pounds, driven by growth across all regions.

Six analysts were expecting a pretax profit of 273.9 million pounds, according to company supplied consensus estimates.

The company said it would continue to acquire licences to operate in additional jurisdictions.

IG Group and rivals Plus500 and CMC Markets have all reported healthy revenue growth as they signed up record numbers of customers, partly due to the bitcoin boom. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)