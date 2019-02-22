RWE buys share in Czech gas grid firm IGH from Innogy

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German utility RWE said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Czech grid company IGH from peer Innogy as part of a major sector reorganisation agreed with another rival E.ON.

RWE and IGH agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the 50.04 percent stake, RWE said in a statement.

RWE and E.ON agreed a major asset swap in March 2018.

RWE said on Friday that under the terms of that deal, E.ON will be taking the IGH stake later, in connection with its takeover of Innogy.

Several parties, including Macquarie, which holds the remainder of shares in IGH, and Czech investment group KKCG, had also expressed interest in the package now assigned to E.ON.

The RWE-E.ON swap, to be completed by the end of 2019, will give RWE both the renewable energy activities of E.ON and Innogy. E.ON, in turn, will take control of Innogy’s energy network and retail businesses. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)