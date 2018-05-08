Brazilian mall operator Iguatemi hits quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA, an upscale mall operator that entered Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index this year, hit quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, as it reported good performance in stores in premium locations.

In a securities filing, the company reported first quarter net income of 58 million reais ($16.28 million), up 14.8 percent from the same period a year before, and in line with the Reuters consensus estimate of 59 million reais. ($1 = 3.5633 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)