BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian upscale mall operator Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA posted a quarterly net profit 0.8% lower year-on-year, as higher taxes and asset depreciation overshadowed strong revenue in the period.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, the company said second-quarter net income hit 60.1 million reais ($15.2 million), down from 60.56 million reais in the same period of 2018. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis)