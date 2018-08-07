FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 7, 2018 / 9:24 PM / in 3 hours

Brazil's Iguatemi hits quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA, an upscale mall operator that recently joined Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index, met profit estimates for the second quarter on Tuesday, but warned the World Cup had a significant effect on the beginning of the third quarter.

In a securities filing, the firm posted second quarter net income of 60.6 million reais ($16.1 million), up 18.8 percent from the same period last year and roughly in line with a Reuters consensus estimate of 62 million reais. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.