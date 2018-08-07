Brazil's Iguatemi hits quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA, an upscale mall operator that recently joined Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index, met profit estimates for the second quarter on Tuesday, but warned the World Cup had a significant effect on the beginning of the third quarter.

In a securities filing, the firm posted second quarter net income of 60.6 million reais ($16.1 million), up 18.8 percent from the same period last year and roughly in line with a Reuters consensus estimate of 62 million reais. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Phil Berlowitz)