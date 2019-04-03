iHeartMedia Inc files for IPO

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. radio company iHeartMedia Inc on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its Class ‘A’ common shares.

The company did not disclose the number of shares it was offering, or set a price range, but said will have two classes of shares. It currently trades in the pink sheets. bit.ly/2OERrJO

iHeartMedia expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay off its debt. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)