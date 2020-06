June 30 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Tuesday posted a 76% slump in average room revenue in May due to coronavirus lockdowns, a slight improvement from the preceding month as the Holiday Inn-owner ramps up the reopening of its properties.

The company said comparable Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, is expected to fall 75% for the second quarter overall. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)