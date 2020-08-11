Company News
August 11, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IHG sees green shoots of a recovery after pandemic hits first-half earnings

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels said on Tuesday it was seeing some “very early” signs of a recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease in major markets, with July room revenue expected to be down 58%.

The Holiday Inn owner reported a 52% plunge in average room revenue for the first half.

Its operating loss was $233 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $442 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below