FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA Group full-year sales up 4 pct to 34.1 bln euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 10 days ago

IKEA Group full-year sales up 4 pct to 34.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Tuesday retail sales of 34.1 billion euros ($40.1 billion) in its fiscal year through August, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

IKEA stores worldwide are owned by 11 franchisees, of which IKEA Group is the biggest with 355 stores in 29 markets.

Franchisor Inter IKEA said on Monday stores worldwide turned over a total of 38.3 billion euros in the fiscal year through August.

$1 = 0.8495 euros Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.