IKEA to open first store in Slovenia in 2020

LJUBLJANA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - IKEA will start building its first store in Slovenia in October with construction expected to be completed in about 12 months, the Swedish furniture retailer said on Tuesday.

IKEA, one of the world’s largest furniture retailers, said it would invest 90 million euros ($99 million) in the Ljubljana store that would employ about 300 people.

IKEA already operates stores in neighbouring Italy, Austria, Croatia and Hungary.

$1 = 0.9114 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Edmund Blair

