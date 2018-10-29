Israel Aerospace gets $550 mln contract from army of Asian country

TEL AVIV, Oct 29 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it received a contract worth $550 million with the army of an Asian country to provide its Sky Capture air defence system.

Sky Capture is a command and control system for anti-aircraft systems, which transforms the customer’s legacy air defence systems by providing advanced fire control and detection radars and electro-optical sensors, the company said.

IAI did not name the Asian country.

It said the system has been tested successfully many times and the contract was awarded following an international tender. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)