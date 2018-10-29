UPDATE 1-Israel Aerospace gets $550 mln contract from army of Asian country

(Adds quote, background)

TEL AVIV, Oct 29 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it received a contract worth $550 million with the army of an Asian country to provide its Sky Capture air defence system.

This is the second significant deal IAI has been awarded in Asia in a week. Last Wednesday the company announced it had won a $777 million contract to supply air and missile defence systems to seven ships in the Indian navy.

Sky Capture is a command and control system for anti-aircraft systems, which transforms the customer’s legacy air defence systems by providing advanced fire control and detection radars and electro-optical sensors, the company said.

IAI did not name the Asian country.

It said the system has been tested successfully many times and the contract was awarded following an international tender.

"The system sold under this contract uses air defence cannons and is also designed, if needed, to manage short-range missiles and laser interception systems," said Boaz Levi, general manager of the systems, missiles and space group.