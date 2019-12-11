Israel Aerospace warns of potential problem in some converted 737 freighters

TEL AVIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday recent quality tests indicated an “apparent irregularity” in the production process of a part installed in some of its converted Boeing Co 737 freighter aircraft.

It has therefore recommended that operators of the 47 aircraft not fly them until it receives the results of a review later in the day by the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI) of a proposed interim fix. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)