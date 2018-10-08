Israel Aerospace to convert Caterpillar Dozers to autonomous

TEL AVIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it won a contract for conversion of Caterpillar Dozers into autonomous bulldozers that will be commissioned for complex engineering tasks.

“This is a significant military robotics contract reflecting the preparations undertaken for the challenges posed by the future battlefield,” IAI said in a statement. It did not provide financial details.

The new autonomous system mounted on the Caterpillar Dozer belongs to a family of robotic solutions developed by IAI. It provides various degrees of autonomy including movement and earthworks for construction, trail blazing in off-road conditions and the removal of large or suspicious obstacles without risking human lives, IAI said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)