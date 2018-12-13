Israel Aerospace says working on Tel Aviv share offering

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - State-run defence contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it was working with relevant authorities to implement a government decision to issue a minority stake on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

IAI, which makes unmanned air systems, land and space systems and commercial aircraft, said in a statement there was no certainty an initial public offering will take place.

Israeli media reported that the offering of a 25 percent stake would raise some 3 billion shekels ($800 million), valuing IAI at 12 billion shekels.

An IAI spokeswoman declined to comment on the figures.

In early 2017, IAI told Reuters it sought a share offering of 20 percent to help it finance acquisitions. At the time, IAI was valued at $3-$4 billion.

In the meantime, IAI has been raising funds through bond issues.

Former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman had been opposed to a share offering but Lieberman resigned last month.