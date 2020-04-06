Israel Aerospace gets FAA approval for B737 conversion to cargo

TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its Israeli counterpart have certified IAI’s conversion of Boeing B737-800 aircraft from passenger to cargo configuration.

IAI said its aviation group has delivered the first two converted aircraft of this model. It noted that with the COVID-19 crisis forcing many airlines into halting passenger service, the demand for cargo flights, crucial to the delivery of medicine, food and other necessary equipment, has been rising.

“We have witnessed increased demand for cargo aircraft in recent years,” said Yossi Melamed, head of IAI’s aviation group. “Being able to convert additional models will help us meet the demand.” (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)