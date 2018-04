April 30 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp said on Monday it would buy fellow vacation timeshare company ILG Inc in a cash and stock deal worth about $4.7 billion.

ILG shareholders will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of Marriott Vacations for each share, Marriott Vacations said.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the two companies were in advanced talks over a deal. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)