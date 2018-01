MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French low-cost mobile operator Iliad has appointed Benedetto Levi as chief executive of its Italian operations, Iliad Italia said in a statement posted on its website.

The 29-year-old Levi will be based in Milan and will be responsible for developing Iliad’s Italian business, which is expected to be launched in the near term future. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giulia Segreti)