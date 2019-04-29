French regulator fines Iliad and chairman Lombardini

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - France’s AMF stock market regulator said it had fined telecoms group Iliad and Iliad’s chairman, Maxime Lombardini, for incorrect financial communication regarding certain deals in 2014.

The AMF’s fines concerned Iliad’s brief interest in T-Mobile U.S. in 2014 and to some share sales in July 2014. Iliad had denied any wrongdoing.

The AMF said it had decided to fine the Iliad company 100,000 euros ($111,610) and had fined Lombardini 600,000 euros.