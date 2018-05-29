Iliad launches Italian business with 5.99 euro/month offer

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad launched its Italian business on Tuesday with an offer that seeks to undercut its rivals.

Iliad’s Italian head Benedetto Levi said the group would offer a mobile package in Italy costing 5.99 euros per month with 30 gigabytes of traffic and unlimited SMS messages.

The offer starts today, Levi said.

The Italy launch, initially expected by the end of 2017 or early 2018, is Iliad’s first international venture. Entering the Italian telecoms market will be a major test for the French group, already pressured by fierce competition at home. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)