Italy minister asks Iliad to respect rules on identifying clients

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s industry minister asked French telecoms operator Iliad on Thursday to meet national rules requiring operators to identify new clients, otherwise creating unfair competition.

Iliad launched its services in Italy at the end of May and said it reached one million subscribers in the first 50 days.

The group uses automatic sales machines to sell its SIM cards, raising questions on whether the method violates the so-called Pisanu law on identifying clients.

Telecom Italia said last month it was seeking clarity over Illiad’s sales method and added that if the practice is deemed legal, it would probably adopt the same strategy to cut costs. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Landini)