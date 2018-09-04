CORRECTED-Iliad cuts target after number of subscribers falls in H1

(Fixes typographical error in headline, clarifies it lost 70,000 mobile subscribers, paragraph 2)

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad said its number of subscribers in both fixed and mobile declined in the first half, compelling it to amend its mid-term profitability targets.

Iliad said it lost about 70,000 mobile subscribers over the first six months of the year, for the first time since the launch of its mobile offers in 2012. Its customer base also declined for its fixed business for the second quarter in a row.

The Paris-based company said first-half revenue was stable at 2.4 billion euros ($2.78 billion), while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 1 percent to 866 million euros.

Iliad revised its profitability goals for its fixed business, saying it now sees its target for EBITDA minus capital expenditures at around 1 billion euros in France from 2020.