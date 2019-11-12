Iliad offers to spend 1.4 bln euros in shares buyback programme

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad , which lost market share in recent months, said on Tuesday that it would spend up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) to buy back shares.

The share buyback programme will be carried out at the price of 120 euros per share, reflecting a premium of 38% on the basis of the weighted average price over the three previous months.

The offer will concern about 11.7 million shares, or 19.7% of the group’s capital, which is majority-owned by founder Xavier Niel.

The share buyback programme will be funded by a capital increase of the same amount, at 120 euros a share, and will be guaranteed by Niel, Iliad said. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing By Dominique Vidalon)