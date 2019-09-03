Iliad posts H1 revenue rise despite losing subscribers

Sept 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad reported a 8.4% rise in half-year revenue to 2.60 billion euros on Tuesday despite losing 127,000 subscribers while rivals gained market share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell 7.4% to 802 million euros hurt by a bigger loss in Italy than a year earlier.

Iliad also announced a partnership with Infravia aiming at accelerating fibre rollouts outside of very densely populated areas in France. The two firms will create a special entity to manage fibre lines.

The company maintained all its financial targets.