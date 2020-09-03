Iliad reports H1 revenue rise as subscriber gains continue

Sept 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad on Thursday reported a rise in half-year revenue helped by a third consecutive quarter of new mobile subscribers and further network rollouts.

Iliad’s half-year revenue rose 1.8% to 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion), bringing its core profit (EBITDAaL) up 9.4% to 876 million euros.

The country’s second largest telecoms operator revised upwards some of its mid-term targets and now plans to launch its fixed broadband business in Italy by 2021. ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)