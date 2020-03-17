Integrated Telecommunications Services
Iliad returns to growth in France in 2019

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad reported a 3% growth of its sales in its home country in 2019 on Tuesday, fulfilling a pledge taken in the midst of a challenging year that shook its low-cost business model.

The Paris-based company, founded by billionaire Xavier Niel, said full-year sales in France advanced to 4.9 billion euros from 4.77 billion a year earlier. The total number of subscribers fell by 0.5% last year. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

