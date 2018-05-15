UPDATE 1-France's Iliad posts Q1 sales below expectations, shares tumble

* Company promotes CFO to chief executive

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Iliad posted disappointing sales in the first quarter, prompting the French telecoms group to make changes at the top and adopt a new marketing strategy to pursue growth.

Company founder and majority investor Xavier Niel promoted finance boss Thomas Reynaud to become the new chief executive, replacing Maxime Lombardini in a reshuffle announced late on Monday.

Shares of Iliad, which competes in France with Orange , Bouygues Telecom and Altice , tumbled more than 16 percent by 0730 GMT on Tuesday.

Iliad pointed to heavy promotions in its landline business in France to explain the poor quarterly performance. The broadband business had been more profitable for the group and helped it to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy to expand in mobile.

Consolidated revenue grew by about 0.8 percent from a year earlier to about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), but sales for its landline business slid by 1.6 percent over the period.

The average revenue per user of broadband subscribers, a key indicator used within the industry, fell by one euro compared with the previous quarter.

In a call with analysts, Reynaud acknowledged that broadband sales were below expectations.

But he pledged to resume higher growth for the group in the next 12 months with new commercial offers in mobile and broadband and the launch of a new set-top box bundling voice, internet and TV services this year.

Capital expenditure for France will amount 1.55 billion euros for 2018, Iliad said, including the costs tied to the launch of its new set-top box.

The group had previously indicated that its capital expenditure would be in the range of 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros for the year.

Iliad is also planning to launch in Italy, and the company said on Tuesday that its debut in Italy was pencilled in for June 21. ($1 = 0.8381 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)