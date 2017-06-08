Illinois bonds hit hard after U.S. judge's Medicaid ruling

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Illinois general obligation bond prices plummeted and yields soared in the U.S. municipal market on Thursday, a day after a federal judge ordered the cash-strapped state to find more money to pay Medicaid providers.

Yields on bonds due in 2024 climbed to 5.15 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, while Illinois' so-called credit spread over MMD's benchmark triple-A scale jumped to as much as 380 basis points. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)