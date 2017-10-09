Illinois keeps BBB-minus S&P rating for $6 bln bond sale

CHICAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Illinois on Monday maintained a BBB-minus rating and stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings for the state’s upcoming $6 billion bond sale aimed at shrinking a huge unpaid bill backlog.

While the credit rating agency affirmed the lowest investment grade rating, it cautioned that the nation’s fifth-largest state still faces fiscal challenges that could push the rating into junk.

Bond proceeds will be used to pay off some of the nearly $16 billion of bills from vendors and service providers the state accrued during its unprecedented two-year budget impasse, which ended in July with the enactment of a fiscal 2018 spending plan.

S&P said while the new budget eased concerns over a liquidity crisis for the state and reduced the odds for a rating downgrade, it includes some “doubtful” savings and nonrecurring revenue.

“If the bonding plan is not paired with additional fiscal adjustments, the state could be left with a higher tax-supported debt burden and - once again - an escalating backlog of unpaid bills,” S&P said in a statement.

That in turn could undermine Illinois’ ability to deal with its $130 billion unfunded pension liability, it added.

The state will offer $1.5 billion of tax-exempt general obligation bonds for competitive bidding on Oct. 17 in three series maturing in 2018, 2019 and 2029. During the week of Oct. 23, a team of senior underwriting firms will price another $4.5 billion of GO bonds.

The Democratic-controlled state legislature’s enactment of a budget and an income tax rate increase over Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s vetoes allowed Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, to avoid downgrades to junk.

The new bonds will also be rated by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, according to the bond prospectus.