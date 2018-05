CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Illinois House gave final legislative approval on Thursday to a $38.5 billion fiscal 2019 budget that next heads to Governor Bruce Rauner.

State Representative Greg Harris, the Democrats’ budget point-person, said the Republican governor is expected to sign the bipartisan spending plan, which the Senate overwhelmingly passed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)