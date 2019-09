Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a litigation partner in the firm’s Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm said on Wednesday.

Madigan served as Illinois attorney general for 16 years, leaving office in January 2019, after announcing she would not seek reelection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mbNB0L