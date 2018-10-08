FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Italy's illycaffe signs coffee pods partnership with JAB unit JDE

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker illycaffe has agreed a partnership with Jacobs Douwe Egberts, a unit of Luxembourg-based conglomerate JAB Holding, to produce illy-branded coffee pods.

The agreement comes as competition intensifies to capture a growing market for drinkers looking for quality espresso.

“illycaffe has struck a licensing deal with JAB’s JDE under which JDE will sell aluminium capsules containing coffee produced by illycaffe,” illycaffe CEO Massimiliano Pogliani said at an event in Milan on Monday.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; writing by Agnieszka Flak

