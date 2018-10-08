UPDATE 1-Illycaffe signs coffee pods deal with JAB's Jacobs Douwe Egberts

(Adds detail, context)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s illycaffe has joined the frenzied dealmaking taking place across the global coffee market, agreeing a partnership with JAB-owned Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) to produce and distribute illy-branded coffee pods.

The venture is the latest move in the intensifying battle to capture a growing market for consumers ready to pay more for higher-quality coffee, with the new pods to be designed to work in rival Nestle’s Nespresso coffee machines.

In May Nestle signed a $7 billion licensing deal with Starbucks and in August Coca Cola bought coffee chain Costa to expand in the fast-growing sector.

Illycaffe, a premium brand with only one blend made from nine varieties of Arabica beans, is the third-biggest coffee maker in Italy with sales of nearly 500 million euros ($574 million) last year.

The licensing deal was announced in Milan on Monday, though the company declined to provide financial details.

“Illycaffe has struck a licensing deal with JAB’s JDE under which JDE will sell aluminium capsules containing coffee produced by illycaffe.” CEO Massimiliano Pogliani said.

JDE, created in 2015 when Luxembourg-based investment firm JAB Holdings bought Mondelez International’s coffee operations, has picked up a string of coffee and tea businesses in recent years, establishing its position as a key player in the global retail business.

JAB itself has been on an acquisition spree, with a string of restaurant deals including Au Bon Pain, Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread as well as several coffee businesses.

Media reports said recently that the illy family, which owns the coffee maker, had rebuffed an offer from JAB to buy the group.

However, JDE’s finance chief Fabien Simon on Monday said that JAB has had no talks with the family about buying or taking a stake in the Italian group.

Illycaffe Chairman Andrea Illy said the company wants to remain independent and is also not ready for a stock market listing.

In Italy, the world’s fourth-biggest coffee market in term of number of cups drunk, several mid-sized domestic roasters including illycaffe sell their coffee mainly through independent cafes and supermarkets.

The arrival of Starbucks, which opened its first roastery in Milan in September, further ramped up competition in the Italian coffee market. ($1 = 0.8716 euros)