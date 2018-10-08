Illycaffee signs deal with JAB's unit to produce illy-branded coffee pods

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker illycaffee has agreed a partnership with Jacobs Douwe Egberts, a unit of Luxembourg-based conglomerate JAB Holding, to produce illy-branded coffee pods.

The agreement comes as competition intensifies to capture a growing market for drinkers looking for quality espresso.

“illycaffe has struck a licensing deal with JAB’s JDE under which JDE will sell aluminium capsules containing coffee produced by illycaffe,” illycaffee CEO Massimiliano Pogliani said an event in Milan on Monday.