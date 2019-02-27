Italy prosecutors ask for Il Sole 24 Ore to be put on trial - sources

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have asked for the publisher of Italy’s best-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore to be sent to trial for alleged market manipulation and false accounting, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The prosecutors have also asked for three former executives at the group to be put on trial.
It was not immediately possible to have a comment from the lawyers of the company and the three former executives.
Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes