EU antitrust regulators to investigate ArcelorMittal, Ilva deal
November 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU antitrust regulators to investigate ArcelorMittal, Ilva deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Wednesday into Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s proposed purchase of Italian steel plant Ilva, saying they were worried the deal may reduce competition.

The European Commission said concessions offered by ArcelorMittal last month failed to address its concerns that the deal may lead to higher prices, especially in southern Europe.

The EU competition enforcer will rule by March 23 whether to clear or block the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

