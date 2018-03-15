FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

ArcelorMittal says hopes for swift conclusion of Ilva deal review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest producer of steel, said it hoped for a swift approval of its deal to buy Italy’s Ilva, after submitting a remedy package to the European Commission on Thursday.

“We have submitted a proposed remedy package to the Commission today which we hope will satisfy any competition concerns it has about our acquisition of Ilva,” the group said in a statement.

“We understand this remedy package will now be subject to market testing. We hope for a swift conclusion of this matter,” it added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

