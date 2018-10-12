FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-ArcelorMittal to sell assets in Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach Reuters Instrument Code)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, said on Friday it had struck a deal to sell its steelmaking facilities in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy to Liberty House.

The sales fulfill part of an agreement with the European Commission related to ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of Italian steelmaker Ilva.

ArcelorMittal said talks were ongoing for the sale of other assets included in the agreement with the European Commission. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Mark Potter)

