Bonds News
October 25, 2019 / 4:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bunge, CJ Selecta, Sodrugestvo vie for Imcopa soy crushing assets

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain crusher Imcopa Importação, Exportação e Indústria de Óleos SA has attracted at least three bidders for its Cambé and Araucária soy processing plants, which will be sold to repay creditors under the terms of a restructuring approved by the company’s lenders in late 2017.

According to two sources familiar with the bidding process, the three potential contenders are U.S.-based Bunge Inc, CJ Selecta, owned by South Korea’s CJ Cheiljedang, and the local unit of Russia’s Sodrugestvo.

$1 = 4.0152 reais Reporting by Ana Mano,Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below