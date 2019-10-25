Bunge, CJ Selecta, Sodrugestvo vie for Imcopa soy crushing assets

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain crusher Imcopa Importação, Exportação e Indústria de Óleos SA has attracted at least three bidders for its Cambé and Araucária soy processing plants, which will be sold to repay creditors under the terms of a restructuring approved by the company’s lenders in late 2017.

According to two sources familiar with the bidding process, the three potential contenders are U.S.-based Bunge Inc, CJ Selecta, owned by South Korea’s CJ Cheiljedang, and the local unit of Russia’s Sodrugestvo.