UPDATE 2-Bunge, CJ Selecta, Sodrugestvo vie for Imcopa soy crushing assets

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain crusher Imcopa Importação, Exportação e Indústria de Óleos SA has attracted at least three potential bidders for two soy processing plants on sale, two sources familiar with the bidding process said.

The three are U.S.-based Bunge Inc, CJ Selecta, owned by South Korea’s CJ Cheiljedang, and the local unit of Russia’s Sodrugestvo, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because the process is confidential.

The bids are due on Dec. 4 and the combined value of the two plants is 536.3 million reais ($133.6 million), according to an evaluation in Imcopa’s restructuring plan and rules of the auction published on Oct 22.

The minimum asking price for each of the plants is 25 million reais ($6.23 million).

The plants, which were being operated by Brazilian brewer Cervejaria Petrópolis, are on sale to repay Imcopa’s creditors under terms of a restructuring plan approved by the company’s lenders in late 2017.

According to the plan, the lessee can be the sole operator of the plants until they are sold via a judicial process. When that happens, the leasing agreement ceases to exist, according to Imcopa’s reorganization plan.

Cervejaria Petrópolis, which is fighting in court for the right to maintain the leasing contract through 2024, declined to comment.

Bunge and Sodrugestvo did not immediately reply to a request for comment. CJ Selecta and seller Imcopa said they would not comment.