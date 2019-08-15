Brazil soy crusher Imcopa ends Petrópolis lease

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Imcopa, one of Brazil’s largest processors of non-genetically modified soybeans, has decided to unilaterally terminate a leasing contract with brewer Grupo Petrópolis for two crushing plants, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Sent by the company to suppliers and employees on Wednesday, the memo is signed by Imcopa executive Fernando Antônio Nascimento. Representatives for Imcopa declined to make him available for an interview or comment on the lease, saying only that it was respecting the terms of the contract.