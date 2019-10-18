Imcopa says Brazil court sets plants auction for Dec. 4

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A bankruptcy court in Paraná state has scheduled an auction to sell two plants owned by privately owned Brazilian soy processor Imcopa for Dec. 4, according to a company statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

Imcopa, one of the largest non-genetically modified soy crushers in Brazil, said the sale of the plants located in the towns of Araucária and Cambé was foreseen in its reorganization plan approved by creditors in 2017. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Fenton)