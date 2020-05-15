French group Imerys in legal deal to resolve talc-related liabilities

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French manufacturing and minerals group Imerys SA, whose North America talc unit filed for bankruptcy after being drawn into cancer lawsuits, said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve those talc-related liabilities.

Imerys said the agreement had been filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and was expected to lead to a sale of the assets of its North America talc subsidiaries.

Imerys’ North America talc division had filed for bankruptcy after being drawn into cancer lawsuits connected to Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder.

Imerys and J&J have repeatedly denied the allegations about talc, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown their talc to be safe.