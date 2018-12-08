IMF approves $3.7 bln credit facility to support Angolan economy

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its board had approved a $3.7 billion credit facility for Angola to support economic reforms and said it would immediately disburse around $990 million as part of the three-year facility.
The lending programme “will help Angola restore external and fiscal sustainability and lay the foundations for sustainable, private-sector-led economic diversification,” the IMF said in a statement.
