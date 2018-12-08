Bonds News
December 8, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

IMF approves $3.7 bln credit facility to support Angolan economy

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its board had approved a $3.7 billion credit facility for Angola to support economic reforms and said it would immediately disburse around $990 million as part of the three-year facility.

The lending programme “will help Angola restore external and fiscal sustainability and lay the foundations for sustainable, private-sector-led economic diversification,” the IMF said in a statement.

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.