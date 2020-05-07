IMF hopeful Argentina can restore debt sustainability - spokesman

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is hopeful that Argentina can reach a debt agreement with a large number of creditors that will restore sustainability to its debt, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Gerry Rice, director of the communications department at the IMF, said in a scheduled press conference the Fund is “hopeful that an agreement with high creditor participation can be reached that restores that sustainability with high probability.”

Rice added that Argentina’s negotiations with private creditors, which have a self-imposed deadline on Friday, are a bilateral matter and as standard practice the Fund is not involved.