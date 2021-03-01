IMF approves 3-year, $1.8 billion loan program for Costa Rica

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a three-year, $1.79 billion Extended Fund Facility Arrangement for Costa Rica on Monday to help the tourism-dependent Central American country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of about $296.5 million, the IMF said. The full IMF loan program follows emergency IMF financing of $521.7 million granted to Costa Rica in April 2020. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)