IMF says it is beginning talks with Costa Rica about loan request

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it has begun initial talks with Costa Rica about its request for a $1.75 billion loan to help the Central American country’s tourism-dependent economy, which has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the Fund looked forward to deepening discussions with the center-left Costa Rican government as it worked out its policy plans, which have run into resistance from the opposition-controlled Congress.

“We commend the authorities’ commitment to build consensus around that economic reform program through a broad-based political and social dialogue,” Rice told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)