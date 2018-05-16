IMF sees Czech growth at 3.7 pct in 2018 before slowing

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - The Czech economy should expand by 3.7 percent in 2018, a faster pace than earlier expected, before growth slows to 3.2 percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said there were no major imbalances in the economy and the central European country’s fiscal position was sound.

But it said the government should be careful future spending and tax changes did not pressure the economy and the central bank should be given more powers to oversee hot real estate and mortgage markets. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jason Hovet)