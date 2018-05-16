FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 16, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

IMF sees Czech growth at 3.7 pct in 2018 before slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - The Czech economy should expand by 3.7 percent in 2018, a faster pace than earlier expected, before growth slows to 3.2 percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said there were no major imbalances in the economy and the central European country’s fiscal position was sound.

But it said the government should be careful future spending and tax changes did not pressure the economy and the central bank should be given more powers to oversee hot real estate and mortgage markets. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.