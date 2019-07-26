Market News
July 26, 2019 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU to choose candidate to lead IMF from list of five - French official

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - European Union governments are working to select one European candidate from a list of five names to succeed Christine Lagarde at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, a French official said on Friday.

The official said the candidates that EU states are considering are Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch former head of euro zone finance ministers; Nadia Calvino, the Spanish economy minister; Mario Centeno, the Portuguese chairman of euro zone finance ministers; Olli Rehn, the Finnish central bank governor; and Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva, the chief executive of the World Bank.

France is leading the selection process for a European candidate.

